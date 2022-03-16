Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Sea ice floats in the Bering Strait off Cape Prince of Wales. (UAF photo by Gay Sheffield)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers see the Russian oil ban as an opportunity for Alaska, but experts say it’s not so simple. Also, a more contagious subvariant of omicron is gaining ground. And scientists study life during the ice age on the Bering Land Bridge.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Liz Ruskin, Tripp J. Crouse and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Mary Auld and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

and Lex Treinen in Nome

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.