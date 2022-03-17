Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Retired chemistry teacher David Boyd holds up his COVID-19 vaccination record card after receiving one of the 771 vaccinations administered at the Anchorage School District Education Center on Jan. 7, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Disagreement over a bill that would bar the state from requiring COVID vaccines. Also, a records request leads to more questions from the Anchorage Assembly about Mayor Dave Bronson and his team. And a new episode of the children’s show Molly of Denali features a Filipino-Alaskan character.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.