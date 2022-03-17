Alaska University Outdoor Degree Programs

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
Movement Class
Karina Movement Class Photo: Paul Twardock
Yukon Classroom
Yukon Classroom by Paul Twardock
Snow Science
Snow Science by Paul Twardock
Sea Kayaking
Sea Kayaking by Paul Twardock
Map Reading
Map Reading PWS by Paul Twardock.

Alaska has a number of high-quality university outdoor degree programs that benefit from the great experiential learning Alaska’s mountains, oceans, rivers, and history and cultures have to offer. Starting in the ’60s and ’70s with Alaska Community College, now University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA), and Alaska Methodist University, now Alaska Pacific University (APU), the programs have evolved as the outdoor profession has grown. This Outdoor Explorer welcomes representatives from APU, UAA, University of Alaska Fairbanks, Prince William Sound College, and the University of Alaska Southeast.  They’ll describe their programs and discuss the value of an outdoor education degree. 

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

Eeva Latosuo:  Alaska Pacific University

Benjamin Rush: Prince William Sound College

TJ Miller:  University of Alaska Anchorage

Peggy Keiper: University of Alaska Fairbanks

Mark Oldmixon: University of Alaska Fairbanks

Forest Wagner: University of Alaska Southeast

LINKS:

Alaska Pacific University Outdoor Studies: Undergraduate

APU MS in Outdoor and Environmental Education

Prince William Sound College Outdoor Leadership

University of Alaska Anchorage Health, Science, PE and Recreation

University of Alaska Fairbanks Sports and Recreation Business

University of Alaska Southeast Outdoor Studies

BROADCAST: Thursday, March 17th, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, March 17th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
