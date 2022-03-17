Alaska University Outdoor Degree Programs

Alaska has a number of high-quality university outdoor degree programs that benefit from the great experiential learning Alaska’s mountains, oceans, rivers, and history and cultures have to offer. Starting in the ’60s and ’70s with Alaska Community College, now University of Alaska Anchorage (UAA), and Alaska Methodist University, now Alaska Pacific University (APU), the programs have evolved as the outdoor profession has grown. This Outdoor Explorer welcomes representatives from APU, UAA, University of Alaska Fairbanks, Prince William Sound College, and the University of Alaska Southeast. They’ll describe their programs and discuss the value of an outdoor education degree.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
Eeva Latosuo: Alaska Pacific University
Benjamin Rush: Prince William Sound College
TJ Miller: University of Alaska Anchorage
Peggy Keiper: University of Alaska Fairbanks
Mark Oldmixon: University of Alaska Fairbanks
Forest Wagner: University of Alaska Southeast
LINKS:
Alaska Pacific University Outdoor Studies: Undergraduate
APU MS in Outdoor and Environmental Education
Prince William Sound College Outdoor Leadership
University of Alaska Anchorage Health, Science, PE and Recreation
University of Alaska Fairbanks Sports and Recreation Business
University of Alaska Southeast Outdoor Studies
BROADCAST: Thursday, March 17th, 2022. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, March 17th, 2022. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
