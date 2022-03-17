Canada to drop COVID test requirement for vaccinated visitors

By
Rob Gillies - The Associated Press
-
A white and blue building in the middle of the road that says Canada on the side.
The Fraser Border Crossing in Fraser B.C. (Mike Swasey/KHNS)

Canada will no longer require a pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travelers as of April 1.

A senior government official confirmed the change Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorization to speak publicly ahead of the announcement this week.

Last month, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that travelers coming to Canada would be able to present a negative rapid-antigen test at the border as an alternative to a more costly molecular test.

The United States still requires a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

Rob Gillies - The Associated Press

