Iditapod bonus: Brent Sass interview in Nome

Brent Sass tells the story of his final run into Nome on Tuesday, March 5. Sass got teary several times during the hour-long interview while talking about his dogs. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

In this hour-long interview, we hear more from 2022 Iditarod champion Brent Sass about how he’s forged a unique bond with his dog team, how he draws inspiration from his idols like Susan Butcher, and how his life in his remote homestead has made him the musher he is. Alaska Public Media’s Lex Treinen sat down with Sass, along with a group of other reporters, and Sass’s dad Mark at the Nome Nugget newspaper in downtown Nome.

