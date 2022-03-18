2022 Anchorage School Board Candidate: Dustin Darden

Dustin Darden is running for School Board in the April 2022 election. (Photo provided by candidate)

Dustin Darden | Seat B | Age: 38 | Occupation: Agent of the M.O.A., journeyman carpenter, constitutional prosecutor, revolutionary, patriot, servant of the Most High

What’s the single most important issue facing the Anchorage School District? How would you address it if elected?

I’m not going to wait until I’m elected, I have began the prosecution process of all Anchorage School Board members along with executive Tom Roth, Superintendent Deena Bishop and administrator Katy Grant. On Aug. 3, 2021, I issued a legal notice to the above parties at a searchable, recorded school board meeting during public testimony to cease and desist all efforts to coerce, intimidate, persuade, trick, compel any experimental gene therapy injection and any medical devices on any man, woman or child. I took arrest documents to Anchorage Police Department so that above parties could be dealt with, currently adding more discoveries and evidence.

Rate how the Anchorage School District has handled the pandemic, and why.

The Anchorage School Board did a fantastic job handling the planned-emic in the eyes of their handlers, the satanic global elite the school board, we’re good little puppets. But in my eyes and anyone that was not involved or deceived are disgusted at the behavior of the Anchorage School Board, they forced masks on myself, children and even had my brother Nial Sherwood Williams arrested at the Anchorage School District headquarters because he did not have on a face diaper. t’s critical that we stand united against tyranny and bring down walls they build.

Many students are struggling due to pandemic-related challenges, both academically and behaviorally. What are some strategies the school district should prioritize to help students recover from that period?

We can help the students and parents that have been deceived by giving them accurate, uncensored information about the documented plans of people like the founder of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates. I offer at this time anyone with questions or input on how we can unite against this tyranny targeted against humanity to feel free to go to my Facebook page to watch videos on what I’m saying about these injections and dark emanate dangers which we have no option but to expose and triumph in victory!

Is the Anchorage School District doing a good job of retaining quality teachers?

We need to remove unconstitutional firearm prohibitions. If a teacher wants to pack heat it should be encouraged.Disband all association with the National School Board association and Alaska School Board Association.Segregate bathrooms, males and females. Purchase some EricHill RT-100 radiation detectors for teachers so they can see how harmful the fluorescent and LED lights are, then allow them to bring in some lamps that take good old incandescent bulbs also if they find unhealthy spikes (and they will) of UT 5G radiation let them disconnect the sources and add shielding. This will not only protect the teachers but also protect students.

If I could change one thing in the Anchorage School District, it would be _____. Explain.

Cut all ties and funding from the federal government, the Anchorage Assembly and mayor. On July 13, 2021, I served a legal notice to all members of the Anchorage Assembly, Mayor Dave Bronson and the health department’s Michael Savitt. To cease and desist any effort to coerce, intimidate, persuade, trick or compel any man, woman or child to receive any experimental gene therapy injection or any other medical device including masks.