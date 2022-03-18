Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 18, 2022

Republican Congressman Don Young at the Egan Center on election night 2018. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s only Congressman, Republican Don Young, has died. Also, the state Supreme Court hears arguments over public testimony on redistricting. And former employees discuss workplace safety violations at Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman, Claire Stremple and Olivia Ebertz in Juneau

Kavitha George and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.