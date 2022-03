Iditarod musher Aaron Burmeister finishes in 8th place the evening of March 15, 2022. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Veteran Iditarod musher Aaron Burmeister talked to Alaska Public Media’s Jeff Chen at the Nome radio station, KNOM, roughly a day after Burmeister finished his 21st Iditarod. Burmeister talks about stepping away from the Iditarod, about how his race went this year, and how much dog mushing has changed over the many years he’s been a competitive musher.

[Check out more Iditarod coverage here]