State of Art: Anchorage Community Theater sings its way through “Ordinary Days”

Anchorage Community Theater’s production of “Ordinary Days” starts this weekend and runs through April 3rd. It follows the lives of four average people as they navigate life in New York City and is driven by the music of renowned theater composer Adam Gwon.

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from “Ordinary Days” director Warren Weinstein. He’s been involved with ACT since the early 90s, but this will be his directorial debut for the company. He tells us about his deep ties to ACT, why a sung-through musical is nothing to be afraid of and what’s on his mind as he gets ready to debut.

“Ordinary Days” runs from March 18 – April 3 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 pm and

Sundays at 3 pm.

Also featured in this episode:

