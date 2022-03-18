Talk of Alaska: Managing Sitka’s sac roe herring fishery

A box of herring eggs from the annual harvest in 2019. A study says this vital subsistence resource is under threat from state management practices that seek to maximize the commercial catch. (Enrique Pérez de la Rosa/KCAW)

Managing fisheries is no easy task, with so many commercial, subsistence and ecological stakeholders to consider. In Sitka, the debate over how best to oversee the herring fishery has occupied much of the state Board of Fisheries’ time in recent years as harvesting herring eggs becomes more and more difficult for local tribal members.

