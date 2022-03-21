Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 21, 2022

Apayauq and Ketil Reitan in Kotzebue during the 2019 Kobuk 440 sled dog race. (Shady Grove Oliver)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

State leaders on both sides of the aisle remember Rep. Don Young. Also, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services will be split in two. The Iditarod wraps up, and mushers compete in Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Angela Denning in Petersburg

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.