Line One: Moms Matter Now supports mothers before and after pregnancy

Motherhood is an amazing and incredibly challenging time, but few people talk about the emotional and psychological transition. In fact, many new moms experience negative mental health impacts while going undiagnosed and untreated. Moms Matter Now is an Alaska organization dedicated to empowering, educating and supporting women from pregnancy to early motherhood.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Holly Brooks, co-founder, Moms Matter Now
- Calisa Kastning, co-founder, Moms Matter Now
PARTICIPATE:
Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT
