Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A sky with clouds and a coastline.
The Bering Sea coastline near Nome in October 2017. (Zoe Grueskin/KNOM)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Two special elections will decide who serves the remainder of Rep. Don Young’s term. Also, the City of Nome settles a lawsuit after police mishandled a woman’s sexual assault case. And scientists say fishermen are on the front lines of climate change.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman, Lyndsey Brollini and Claire Stremple in Juneau
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
and Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Previous articleSpecial election dates announced to fill Alaska’s sole seat in US House
Next articleWhat if we spring forward and never fall back? What permanent daylight saving time would mean for Alaska.
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display