Hometown Alaska: The Fairview Rec Center has more to offer than you might think

The Fairview Community Recreational Center has been a community staple in the city for many years. The team behind the center bring a shining light into Fairview, and the recent inclusion of a new indoor playground is sure to leave an even brighter legacy for its residents. This episode discusses the impact, history, and legacy of the Center.
HOST:
Justin Williams
GUESTS:
Teri Desi: Recreation Superintendent, FCRC
Dorena Bingham: Recreation Supervisor, FCRC
Taylor Keegan: Landscape Architect, Municipality of Anchorage
PARTICIPATE:
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast.
- Post your comment or question below (Comments may be read on air).
- Prerecorded Show will air: Monday, March 21, 2022 at 10 a.m.
- RE-AIR: Monday, March 21, 2022 at 8 p.m.
- PODCAST: Available on this page after the program.