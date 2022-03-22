Hometown Alaska: The Fairview Rec Center has more to offer than you might think

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
The Fairview Community Recreation Center recently opened an indoor playground (Photo courtesy of Anchorage Parks and Recreation).

The Fairview Community Recreational Center has been a community staple in the city for many years. The team behind the center bring a shining light into Fairview, and the recent inclusion of a new indoor playground is sure to leave an even brighter legacy for its residents. This episode discusses the impact, history, and legacy of the Center.

HOST:
Justin Williams

GUESTS:
Teri Desi: Recreation Superintendent, FCRC
Dorena Bingham: Recreation Supervisor, FCRC
Taylor Keegan: Landscape Architect, Municipality of Anchorage

PARTICIPATE:

  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast.
  • Post your comment or question below (Comments may be read on air).
  • Prerecorded Show will air: Monday, March 21, 2022 at 10 a.m.
  • RE-AIR: Monday, March 21, 2022 at 8 p.m.
  • PODCAST: Available on this page after the program.


