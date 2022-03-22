Hometown Alaska: The Fairview Rec Center has more to offer than you might think

The Fairview Community Recreation Center recently opened an indoor playground (Photo courtesy of Anchorage Parks and Recreation).

The Fairview Community Recreational Center has been a community staple in the city for many years. The team behind the center bring a shining light into Fairview, and the recent inclusion of a new indoor playground is sure to leave an even brighter legacy for its residents. This episode discusses the impact, history, and legacy of the Center.

HOST:

Justin Williams



GUESTS:

Teri Desi: Recreation Superintendent, FCRC

Dorena Bingham: Recreation Supervisor, FCRC

Taylor Keegan: Landscape Architect, Municipality of Anchorage



