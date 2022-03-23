Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sport and commercial fishermen reach a compromise over king salmon bag limits. Also, Alaska’s labor commissioner says the department has learned from the pandemic. The Anchorage School District wants to make its charter schools more diverse, and parents say transportation is a challenge.
Reports tonight from:
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Greg Kim in Bethel
Angela Denning and Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
and Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.