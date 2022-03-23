Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Kuskokwim king salmon caught near Bethel, Alaska on June 12, 2018. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sport and commercial fishermen reach a compromise over king salmon bag limits. Also, Alaska’s labor commissioner says the department has learned from the pandemic. The Anchorage School District wants to make its charter schools more diverse, and parents say transportation is a challenge.

Reports tonight from:

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Greg Kim in Bethel

Angela Denning and Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg

and Izzy Ross in Dillingham

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.