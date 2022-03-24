Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 24, 2022

Boats in the harbor in Petersburg on June 8, 2021. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could impact Alaska’s workforce. Also, some fishermen say the Board of Fisheries’ conservation efforts have hurt business. And the Juneau Police Department has a new webpage on missing persons cases.

Reports tonight from:

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg

Lyndsey Brollini and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.