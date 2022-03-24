Assembly sets special election date to fill new seat representing North Anchorage

The Anchorage Assembly chambers at the Z. J. Loussac Public Library in Anchorage. (Staff photo)

The 11-member Anchorage Assembly will soon have a 12th.

In 2020, voters approved a change in the city’s charter to include a 12th seat on the Assembly.

The Assembly declared a vacancy in District 1 on Tuesday during a special meeting after approving new district boundaries, which roughly doubled the district’s size. The district represents North Anchorage and currently only has one Assembly member, Chris Constant.

A special election will be held to fill the vacancy.

The filing period for people interested in running for the new District 1 seat will be from 8 A.M. on May 3 to 5 p.m. on May 10. The last day for citizens to register to vote for the special election is May 22.

Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters on May 31, and the last day to submit ballots will be June 21.

