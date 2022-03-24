SPECIAL Talk of Alaska: Talkeetna community members discuss social isolation

We all know a thing or two about isolation in Alaska. But the pandemic brought on a level of loneliness that many of us haven’t encountered before. Even two years in, we’re just beginning to understand how our communities and relationships have been affected. This special episode was recorded in person in Talkeetna and explores the importance of personal connection.

The sign that welcomes visitors to Talkeetna. (Colleen Love/KTNA)

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Sarah Blanning, Behavioral Health Director, Sunshine Community Health Center

LouAnne Carroll-Tysdall, Director, Upper Susitna Food Pantry

*NOTE* This week’s program is a prerecording of a live discussion held on location in Talkeetna. We will not be taking listener calls and emails during this show.

PRERECORDED Broadcast: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

