Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 25, 2022

The Kodiak Coast Guard Air Base (Photo by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Kodiak’s Coast Guard Base gets a major influx of federal infrastructure money. Also, an avalanche blocks a major road near Anchorage and strands some local residents. The 2022 Iditarod’s teacher on the trail says the race can inspire students in Alaska and beyond.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Jeremy Hsieh and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau

Sean Milligan and Miriam Trujillo in Nome

and Emily Schwing in Tanana

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.