Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 28, 2022

Residents walk down a makeshift path to access their homes near the Hiland Road avalanche. Most residents had their power restored by Monday, but houses closest to the slide were still without electricity. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Residents whose homes were cut off by an avalanche near Eagle River assess next steps. Also the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery gets underway. Plus new investors in a Wasilla grocery store chain means expansion.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Corinne Smith in Haines

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Tim Ellis and Robyne in Fairbanks

and Davis Hovey in Nome.

