Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 28, 2022

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-
Two people walk over a snow berm with a giant pile of snow in the middle
Residents walk down a makeshift path to access their homes near the Hiland Road avalanche. Most residents had their power restored by Monday, but houses closest to the slide were still without electricity. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Residents whose homes were cut off by an avalanche near Eagle River assess next steps. Also the Sitka Sound sac roe herring fishery gets underway. Plus new investors in a Wasilla grocery store chain means expansion.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Corinne Smith in Haines
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Tim Ellis and Robyne in Fairbanks
and Davis Hovey in Nome.

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-350-2058.

