Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Rep. Young’s coffin was brought up the stone stairs of the U.S. House Tuesday. (Screenshot from pool video)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Congressman Don Young lies in state at the U.S. Capitol. Also, oil prices reshape the debate over state revenue and dividend payments. And the push for local input on changing derogatory place names.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

and Mary Auld in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.