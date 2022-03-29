Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-
a coffin with a flag on it
Rep. Young’s coffin was brought up the stone stairs of the U.S. House Tuesday. (Screenshot from pool video)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Congressman Don Young lies in state at the U.S. Capitol. Also, oil prices reshape the debate over state revenue and dividend payments. And the push for local input on changing derogatory place names.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Izzy Ross in Dillingham
and Mary Auld in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-350-2058.

