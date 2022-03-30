Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Three years after the fatal shooting of a Black man by Anchorage police, advocates call for accountability. Also, the Board of Fisheries bans an increasingly popular fishing method for Sitka sockeye. And families and state troopers speak at a rally for missing people in Fairbanks.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
Robyne in Fairbanks
and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.