Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

A sockeye salmon. (Photo by Katrina Mueller/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Three years after the fatal shooting of a Black man by Anchorage police, advocates call for accountability. Also, the Board of Fisheries bans an increasingly popular fishing method for Sitka sockeye. And families and state troopers speak at a rally for missing people in Fairbanks.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg

Robyne in Fairbanks

and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.