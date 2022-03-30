Line One: Depolarizing vaccine conversations

A nurse administers a pediatric dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a girl at a L.A. Care Health Plan vaccination clinic at Los Angeles Mission College in the Sylmar neighborhood in Los Angeles, Ca., January 19, 2022. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Across our community, Alaskans are trying to navigate the new realities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Conversations about masking, vaccines, and whether to return to work and school can trigger strong feelings and in some cases have resulted in strained friendships and divided families. These conversations mimic the political divide and frequently devolve into defensiveness, contempt, criticism, and hurt feelings. These high conflict conversations do nothing to improve public health and are tearing at the foundations of our community and the sense of unity we take pride in as Alaskans. Please join us for

a discussion about how we have gotten to where we are, and how we can move from destructive to constructive conversations about these challenging issues.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUEST: Megan Cacciola-Vice President of Programs, Alaska Humanities Forum

LINKS:

Alaska Humanities Forum: Depolarizing vaccine conversations

Associated Press: Mask, vaccine conflicts descend into violence and harassment



PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: