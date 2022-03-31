Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Cabs line up at Bethel’s Ravn terminal to take passengers to their destinations. (Amara Freeman/KYUK)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Health officials recommend additional boosters as the newest COVID-19 variant spreads. Also, controversy over the name of Palmer’s summer festival, Colony Days. And in the cab capital of Alaska, some drivers are staying off the road.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen and Anne Hillman in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.