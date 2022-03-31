Readings from the book “Black History in the Last Frontier”, written by Ian C. Hartman and performed by himself and other local Anchorage residents. These recordings were made possible by the NAACP.

This page features the entire reading of Chapter 5: Civil Rights Under the Northern Lights, performed by Pastor Glenn Ratcliff.

You can find more information about the book, and even download it, at the National Park Services’ website:https://www.nps.gov/articles/black-history-in-the-last-frontier.htm

The whole reading of chapter 5: