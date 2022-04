n the Athabaskan village of Tanana at the confluence of the Tanana and Yukon Rivers, basketball is described as ‘a way of life.’ This year, the whole town pulled together to see a group of boys take the game all the way to the state championship. As Emily Schwing reports, it was a bittersweet season. The team narrowly missed the state title, and it will be years before the village sees another team step onto a court.