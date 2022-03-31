The Anchorage municipal election is Tuesday. Here’s what to know.

Anchorage resident Arenza Thigpen, Jr., votes in the April 2021 municipal election. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Election Day in Anchorage is quickly approaching.

Ballots must be turned in at one of the drop boxes scattered across town by 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. But you can also vote in person or send your ballot back by mail.

Here’s what to know about voting in this year’s election:

What’s on the ballot?

There are five seats on the 11-member Anchorage Assembly up for election. Plus, voters will decide who will fill two seats on the seven-member Anchorage School Board. Assembly seats will be decided by voters in each district, while the school board seats are decided by all Anchorage voters.

Voters will also weigh in on a series of ballot propositions. That includes up to $111 million to replace Inlet View Elementary School and pay for repairs at numerous Anchorage public schools. Also, there’s up to $2.1 million to pay for replacement fire engines and facility upgrades for the Anchorage Fire Department. Find all of the ballot propositions on the Municipality of Anchorage’s election website.

How do I turn in my ballot and what’s the deadline?

Voters can mail in their ballots. They can also drop off their ballots at one of the city’s secure drop boxes or voting centers. Ballots that are mailed-in must be postmarked on or before Election Day — Tuesday, April 5. For residents dropping off their ballots, the deadline is 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Residents can also choose to vote in person at one of the three voting centers. The voting centers are open through the weekend and on Election Day. For hours and locations to vote in person, plus for the locations of the drop-off centers, visit the muni website.

Sarahy Rudder drops off her ballot at the Loussac Library voting center on April 5, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

What if I lost the ballot that got mailed to me?

You can vote in person at one of the city’s voting locations.

The Assembly just changed Anchorage boundaries. Will that affect this election?

No. The new district lines approved as part of the reapportionment process will go into effect after the April 5 election.

A special election will be held under the new boundaries for residents of District 1 — referred to as North Anchorage — in order to fill a new, 12th seat on the Assembly. The last day for residents to register to vote for the special election is May 22. Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters on May 31, and the last day to submit ballots will be June 21.

How secure is my ballot?

For the first time, the city of Anchorage has a system where residents can track their ballots. After signing up at anchoragevotes.com, voters can get text, email or phone call updates on their ballot’s status.

As a way to improve voter trust and transparency, another new feature is a 24-hour livestream on YouTube of the election center.

When will I learn the results of the election?

The first results of the election will be available around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, though the final results won’t be known until all ballots have been received. The city will provide updated results until all ballots are counted. The Assembly will certify the results of the election during its April 26 meeting.

