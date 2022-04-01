Line One: The psychology of cults

The idea of cults seems to both fascinate and scare us. Jonestown, Heaven’s Gate, Manson, NXIVM and Warren Jeffs are just a few examples of these dangerous organizations that have captivated us over the years. How do these things happen? Why do intelligent people often give up everything to blindly follow these leaders and their ideologies? What is the difference between a cult and other strong beliefs systems that are based solely on faith and blind loyalty? We’ll answer these questions and explore the world of cults, coercion and charismatic authority with cult expert Dr. Janja Lalich.

