Talk of Alaska: Confronting Alaska’s high rate of violence against women

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Alaska continues to lead the nation in rates of violence against women. Two councils recently established by Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office are tasked with addressing missing and murdered Indigenous people and human and sex trafficking. We’ll speak to council members to learn about their role in addressing the epidemic of sexual assault in Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Staci Yates, Director of Human Trafficking Recovery Services, Alaska Stop Human Trafficking Alliance (ASHTA)

Jennifer Brown, Communications & Development Director, Standing Together Against Rape (STAR)

Valerie Qamgalrea Chadwick, Community Development Manager, Rural Alaska Community Action Program

, Community Development Manager, Rural Alaska Community Action Program Brenda Stanfill, Executive Director, Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

