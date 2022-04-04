Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 4, 2022

Gov. Mike Dunleavy presents a flag to Anne Young, Rep. Don Young’s widow, at a ceremony on April 2 at Anchorage Baptist Temple (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

State leaders remember Rep. Don Young at a memorial service in Anchorage. Also, masks become optional at schools in Juneau. And how one woman helped revive Yup’ik dancing in Napaskiak.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Lex Treinen and Wesley Early in Anchorage

Bridget Dowd in Juneau

Robyne in Fairbanks

and Desiree Hagen in Bethel

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.