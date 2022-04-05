Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson waves at cars while campaigning with several Assembly candidates on Election Day, April 5, 2022. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage voters head to polling places and drop boxes on election day. Plus, a massive overhaul of the state’s alcohol laws nears the finish line. And a chess club is gaining popularity in Petersburg, thanks to one enthusiastic player.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Mike Swasey in Skagway
Davis Hovey in Nome
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
and Angela Denning in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

Previous articleAnother booster? A vaccine for omicron? Here’s what could be next for COVID vaccines.
Next articleInitial Anchorage election results show most incumbents holding off challengers
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display