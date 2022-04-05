Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Anchorage mayor Dave Bronson waves at cars while campaigning with several Assembly candidates on Election Day, April 5, 2022. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage voters head to polling places and drop boxes on election day. Plus, a massive overhaul of the state’s alcohol laws nears the finish line. And a chess club is gaining popularity in Petersburg, thanks to one enthusiastic player.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Mike Swasey in Skagway

Davis Hovey in Nome

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

and Angela Denning in Petersburg

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.