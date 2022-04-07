Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 7, 2022

A Maloja Snake or naagáas’ cloud formation over downtown Juneau at dawn on Aug. 26, 2021. (Image captured from SnowCloud Services webcam)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Lisa Murkowski votes to confirm judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Also, the state House passes a budget amendment intended to cut Medicaid funding for abortions. And Juneau considers ending its relationship with a sister city in Russia.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Kavitha George and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

and Claire Stremple and Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.