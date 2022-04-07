Most Anchorage incumbents remain ahead after latest election results, though Sulte widens lead over Weddleton

Assembly member Meg Zaletel smiles while campaigning on Election Day, April 5, 2022. Zaletel remains ahead of her challenger Kathy Henslee by 513 votes. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

Results of the Anchorage municipal election haven’t changed after officials counted roughly 6,500 more ballots Wednesday.

All incumbent Assembly and School Board candidates maintained their leads over their conservative challengers, except for South Anchorage Assemblyman John Weddleton.

The gap widened between Weddleton and his competitor, Randy Sulte, who now leads by 577 votes.

East Anchorage incumbent member Forrest Dunbar and West Anchorage incumbent Kameron Perez-Verdia still hold large leads over their conservative challengers. Dunbar has a 15-point lead over Stephanie Taylor. Perez-Verdia has a 12-point lead over his closest challenger Liz Vazquez.

In a slightly tighter race, incumbent Midtown Assembly member Meg Zaletel is still holding a lead over challenger Kathy Henslee, although it’s narrowed. Zaletel has 513 more votes than Henslee.

In the race to replace Eagle River incumbent Crystal Kennedy, conservative candidate Kevin Cross holds a 25-point lead over his more progressive challenger Gretchen Wehmhoff.

Kelly Lessens, currently Seat B on the Anchorage school board, was with supporters Tuesday morning, Election Day, at the corner of Benson Boulevard and Minnesota Drive, campaigning to be re-elected to the same seat. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

The race for two Anchorage School Board seats hasn’t changed, with incumbents Margo Bellamy holding nine-point leads over challengers Mark Anthony Cox and Rache Reis respectively.

All general bonds are still passing except two. The Anchorage school bond and the bond for capital improvements to city facilities are barely failing, with just over 50 percent opposed.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of ballots tallied to 54,787. The city clerk’s office will continue releasing election returns Friday, and officials say they’ll continue next week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday if needed.