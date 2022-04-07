VIRTUAL EVENT: Navigate your Fire TV Stick streaming devices – Apr 22

Come to this free virtual event to learn about your Fire TV Stick, where you can find info and support, and to ask our staff your questions.

We’d like to help our members navigate your streaming services, answer specific questions you may have about your device, and help you troubleshoot to the best of our ability. Starting in February, this series of presentations will cover each most commonly used streaming device individually for about an hour. This presentation will cover Fire TV Stick.

You can find past presentations here.

We will run through how to use the remote, navigate the streaming service on your TV, and answer your individual questions.

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Friday, April 22 @ 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. AKST

WHERE: online

RSVP: everbrite.com