Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 8, 2022

Lisa Murkowski and Joe Manchin at the 2022 Arctic Encounters symposium in Anchorage. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A man who threatened Alaska’s senators last year is sentenced to prison. Also, leaders from around the world meet in Anchorage to discuss Arctic policy. And the Alaska Folk Festival returns to Juneau for the first time in two years.

Reports tonight from:

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Corinne Smith in Haines

Lex Treinen and Anne Hillman in Anchorage

and Rhonda McBride in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.