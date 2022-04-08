Line One: Child abuse prevention and intervention

Early childhood experiences can have a major impact on the physical and emotional development of children. For children who grow up in an environment defined by domestic violence, addiction and neglect, the consequences can be significant. These children often struggle with attention problems, depression, anxiety and behavioral disorders. During Child Abuse Prevention Month, Dan Bigley joins Prentiss Pemberton to discuss what is being done to prevent child abuse before it happens and what can be done to help children who have experienced abuse in their lives.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Dan Bigley
LINKS/RESOURCES:
https://www.childwelfare.gov/topics/preventing/preventionmonth/ https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/childabuseandneglect/prevention.html https://www.childwelfare.gov/pubpdfs/long_term_consequences.pdf
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT
