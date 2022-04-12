Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Homeless families in Anchorage are living in hotel rooms, waiting for more permanent housing. Remembering trail blazing Alaska politician Arliss Sturgulewski. And Delta Junction is preparing to welcome Ukranian refugees to town.
Reports tonight from:
Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.