Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anne Garland Young endorses state Sen. Josh Revak to replace her late husband in Congress. Also, business leaders plan to build up Alaska’s mariculture industry. And Wrangell high school students’ shoe designs could win them $50,000.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
Claire Stremple and Bridget Dowd in Juneau
and Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.