Crabbing beneath the Bering Sea Ice in Nome, Alaska | INDIE ALASKA

Phillip Pryzmont hasn’t been to a city in over 4 years. He spends his winters in Nome, Alaska cutting holes in the thick ice in the Norton Sound on the Bering Sea. Each of these holes contains a large crab pot that he regularly checks for Alaska Red King Crab to feed his family and sell to others.

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. The videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these stories present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.