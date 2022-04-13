Crabbing beneath the Bering Sea Ice in Nome, Alaska | INDIE ALASKA

By
Valerie Kern
-

Phillip Pryzmont hasn’t been to a city in over 4 years. He spends his winters in Nome, Alaska cutting holes in the thick ice in the Norton Sound on the Bering Sea. Each of these holes contains a large crab pot that he regularly checks for Alaska Red King Crab to feed his family and sell to others.

Video and story by Valerie Kern

Music by Universal Production Music

INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. The videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these stories present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska.

Previous articleState of Art: Fringe Festival is a return to form for Out North
Next articleEarthquakes recorded near Alaska volcano dormant 800 years
Valerie Kern
Originally from the Central Coast of California, Valerie joined Alaska Public Media in July 2017. Before moving to Alaska, Valerie worked as an ENG Editor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a TV/Radio Broadcast Journalist where she got the opportunity to travel around Europe, Africa, The Baltics, and Australia reporting on military events, exercises, and missions. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, skiing, backpacking, learning piano, yoga, and trying new foods.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display