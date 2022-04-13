Hometown Alaska: Sobriety Awareness Month

Image from Flickr

The month of April is many things to many people: Aries season, Easter eggs, spring cleaning. To a lot of people in Alaska, though, April is also Sobriety Awareness Month. Alaska’s history with alcoholism and recovery runs deep, and three local recovery heroes join host Justin Williams to share their encouraging experiences.

HOST: Justin Williams

GUESTS:

Wes Brewington

Blaze Bell

Ralph Sara



PARTICIPATE: