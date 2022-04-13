Hometown Alaska: Sobriety Awareness Month

The month of April is many things to many people: Aries season, Easter eggs, spring cleaning. To a lot of people in Alaska, though, April is also Sobriety Awareness Month. Alaska’s history with alcoholism and recovery runs deep, and three local recovery heroes join host Justin Williams to share their encouraging experiences.
HOST: Justin Williams
GUESTS:
Wes Brewington
Blaze Bell
Ralph Sara
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10-11 a.m.)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (E-mails may be read on air).
- Post your comment or question below (Comments may be read on air).
- LIVE: Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10 a.m.
- RE-AIR: Monday, April 11, 2022 at 8 p.m.
- PODCAST: Available on this page after the program.