A rapid increase in drug overdose deaths in Alaska is due in large part to fentanyl, an extremely powerful and often lethal opioid. What do Alaskans need to know about this alarming trend and the work being done to stop it?

Lori Townsend speaks to U.S. Attorney John Kuhn and Epidemiology Specialist Jessica Filley about the dangers of fentanyl and the work being done to help Alaskans find treatment for addiction.

RESOURCES: