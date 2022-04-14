Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
State officials are investigating human remains discovered by a construction crew in Haines. Also, a new study shows the number of spills at Alaska’s mines may be higher than expected. And after COVID put studies on hold, scientists are surveying ice seals in the Bering Sea.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Corinne Smith in Haines
Olivia Ebertz in Bethel
Wesley Early in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Davis Hovey in Nome
and Lyndsey Brollini and Claire Stremple in Juneau
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.