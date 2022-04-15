Alaska News Nightly: Friday, April 15, 2022

Makushin Volcano. (File photo/KUCB)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new opioid treatment program in Juneau is the first of its kind in Southeast. Also, how a volcano could help power an Aleutian community. And birch tree sap harvesters in Talkeetna face effects of a warming climate.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau

Mike Swasey in Skagway

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

and Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.