Talk of Alaska: Collaborative project Permafrost Pathways tackles a thawing Arctic

Coastal erosion reveals the extent of ice-rich permafrost underlying active layer in the Teshekpuk Lake special area of Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve . (Photo by Brandt Meixell/USGS)

Climate change is warming the Arctic at least twice as fast as other places in the world. Our polar position means the effects of increasing temperatures are creating problems for coastal and Interior communities. New tools for measuring carbon emissions from melting permafrost could change future cap and trade policies. We’ll discuss the Permafrost Pathways, a new collaborative project aimed at addressing the impacts of permafrost thaw.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Sue Natali , Arctic Program Director, Woodwell Center for Climate Research

Robin Bronen, Executive Director, Alaska Institute for Justice

