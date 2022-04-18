Alaska News Nightly: Monday, April 18, 2022

Don Dyer, owner of Polaris Poultry, holds chicks at Alaska Mill Feed and Garden Center on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Abbey Collins/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

How an increase in short-term rentals impacts the housing market in Juneau. Bird flu has swept across the lower 48, and Alaskan biologists are on the lookout. And students test their knowledge at the tenth annual Yup’ik spelling bee.

Reports tonight from:

Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Jennifer Pemberton and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Sabine Poux in Kenai

and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.