Anchorage lifts mask requirements for public transportation

Anchorage People Mover outside the Downtown Transit Center on June 9, 2020 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

People no longer have to wear face masks on Anchorage city buses, Mayor Dave Bronson announced Tuesday.

The move comes a day after a federal judge in Florida struck down a directive from the Biden administration requiring masks on public transportation like buses and airplanes.

“I am pleased to see the federal court decision reject this mandate that kept Alaskans from making their own health decisions for themselves and their families,” Bronson said in a statement.

Bronson has generally opposed any COVID-related mandates.

The city of Anchorage operates the People Mover bus service, as well as the AnchoRIDES door-to-door transportation service and RideShare, a vanpooling program.

“Riders may still choose to wear a mask if they would like,” said the mayor’s statement. “We still encourage riders to stay home when they are sick and will maintain our cleaning practices.”

The Anchorage School District announced it is also lifting its mask requirement for school buses.

The city of Juneau also announced Tuesday it would end mask requirements for its Capital Transit bus service and at the Juneau Airport.

Monday’s court ruling also resulted in major airlines removing their mask mandates, including Alaska, American, Delta and United Airlines.

