Anchorage police looking for ‘person of interest’ in double homicide

Jalonni M. Blackshear is described as a person of interest in an April 2022 double homicide in Anchorage. (Anchorage Police Department)

Anchorage police are looking for a man linked to a double homicide after discovering the bodies of a 35-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl on Friday.

Police described 39-year-old Jalonni M. Blackshear as a “person of interest” in the investigation and said he is considered armed and dangerous. Blackshear is thought to have fled from Alaska, according to a police statement.

Police were asked to perform a welfare check at a home on the city’s east side Friday afternoon, and that’s when officers found the victims’ bodies, according to an initial statement about the case that police issued Friday.

On Saturday, in a separate statement that did not mention the homicide, police said they were looking for Blackshear because he had outstanding warrants for his arrest and that he was thought to be traveling on the East Coast.

A police statement Tuesday connected Blackshear to the double homicide, but because Blackshear is related to the two homicide victims and the case involved domestic violence, police said they are not publicly identifying the victims.

Police described Blackshear as 5-foot-10 and 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Anchorage police at 907-786-8900.