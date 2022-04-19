Watch: U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s annual address to the Alaska Legislature

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is set to deliver his annual address to the Alaska Legislature at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19.

Watch a live stream here, on KTOO 360TV, or tune into KTOO-FM.

Sullivan has had a mixed voting record in the Biden years. He voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but against Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Recently, he’s criticized Pres. Joe Biden’s defense budget, saying the military is dangerously underfunded. And, along with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, he’s called on the Biden administration to address the high number of suicides among Alaska’s military service members.

Sullivan has been in office since 2015. Unlike Alaska’s other two seats in Congress, Sullivan’s is not up for re-election this year.

The Alaska Legislature has a tradition of inviting the congressional delegation in to deliver an address while they’re in session. They heard from Alaska’s senior senator, Lisa Murkowski, in February.