Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Denali in Feb. 2021 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Republicans look ahead to ranked-choice voting at a convention in Fairbanks. Also, a bill changing marijuana possession charges passes the state House. And the National Park Service gears up for Denali climbing season.

Reports tonight from:

Robyne and Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Wesley Early and Adelyn Baxter in Anchorage

Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau

and Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.