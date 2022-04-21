Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska prepares for the start of cruise season amid changing health mandates. Also, a landslide limits travel in Denali National Park. And high schoolers in Anchorage help fellow students dress for success.
Reports tonight from:
Mike Swasey in Skagway
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.