Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, April 21, 2022

By
Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A tan colored mountain with a road on the side in blue skies with snow-covered mountains in the background.
A cyclist pedals through the Pretty Rocks area of the Denali Park Road on the approach to the Polychrome Overlook on Saturday, May 9, 2020. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska prepares for the start of cruise season amid changing health mandates. Also, a landslide limits travel in Denali National Park. And high schoolers in Anchorage help fellow students dress for success.

Reports tonight from:

Mike Swasey in Skagway
Lex Treinen in Anchorage
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
and Lyndsey Brollini in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

